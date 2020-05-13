Armenia Constitutional Court president vs. PM lawsuit 1st court session postponed

The first court session on the lawsuit by the president of the Constitutional Court of Armenia, Hrayr Tovmasyan, against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was postponed Wednesday, as the plaintiff was not present at the courtroom.
The plaintiff had not come due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.
The trial was adjourned until June 19.
During his press conference in Kapan town, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had stated that Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan had offered his “services” to the current authorities, to which Tovmasyan had responded that if the PM did not present evidence to this effect, he would file a lawsuit on slander. Then, as evidence of this offer, the Prime Minister had published a photo of the pen which Tovmasyan had presented to him during the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund.