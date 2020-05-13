European Commission develops tourism guide

The European Commission has developed a guideline allowing tourism to resume, so that people can stay in hotels, eat in restaurants or visit beaches without coming at risk in the coming months, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the documents Reuters reviewed, the European Commission also wants EU governments to take personal considerations into account and allow people to visit relatives and loved ones who live in EU member states.
The Commission also proposes to extend the restrictions on travel to the Schengen zone by 30 days until June 15, without urgent need.