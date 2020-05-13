News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 13
USD
487.66
EUR
528.67
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.66
EUR
528.67
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian Tourism Institute rector dies
Armenian Tourism Institute rector dies
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

After a long illness, Rector of the Armenian Institute of Tourism Robert Minasyan passed away at the age of 65. This is what President of the Armenian Tourism Federation Mekhak Apresyan told Armenpress.

Robert Minasyan was born on April 16, 1955. He graduated from Yerevan State Academy of Arts, worked at the Art and Theater Institute and the National University of Architecture and Construction of Armenia. In 1973, he started working in the tourism sector, and in 2001, he established the Armenian Institute of Tourism. He was a member of the Union of Artists of Armenia and an honorary member of the Union of Architects of Armenia. He died on May 13, 2020.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos