Armenian Tourism Institute rector dies

After a long illness, Rector of the Armenian Institute of Tourism Robert Minasyan passed away at the age of 65. This is what President of the Armenian Tourism Federation Mekhak Apresyan told Armenpress.
Robert Minasyan was born on April 16, 1955. He graduated from Yerevan State Academy of Arts, worked at the Art and Theater Institute and the National University of Architecture and Construction of Armenia. In 1973, he started working in the tourism sector, and in 2001, he established the Armenian Institute of Tourism. He was a member of the Union of Artists of Armenia and an honorary member of the Union of Architects of Armenia. He died on May 13, 2020.