Merkel to continue efforts to improve ties with Russia
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Chancellor Angela Merkel says she will continue efforts to improve ties with Russia despite hacking attacks which do not make that any easier, adding she takes such issues very seriously, reports Reuters.

“I will strive for good relations with Russia because I think there is every reason to continue our diplomatic efforts but it doesn’t make it easier,” Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament when asked about a report about a hack.

Der Spiegel magazine reported last week that Russia’s GRU military intelligence service appeared to have got hold of many emails from Merkel’s constituency office in a 2015 hack attack on Germany’s parliament. Moscow has denied previous allegations of hacking abroad.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
