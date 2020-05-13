Armenian parliamentary speaker has video call with Swedish counterpart

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan today had a video call with Speaker of the Riksdag of Sweden Andreas Norlen, as reported the press service of the National Assembly.
Norlen expressed gratitude to Mirzoyan for his letter and stated that it is important for parliaments to maintain contacts amid the coronavirus situation.
The parliamentary speakers exchanged information about the measures that the two countries are taking to combat the pandemic and the activities that the parliaments are carrying out in this period.
At the request of his interlocutor, Ararat Mirzoyan presented the achievements that Armenia has made in terms of reforms.
The parties agreed to continue contacts through video calls.