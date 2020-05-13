Edmon Marukyan gives explanation at Special Investigation Service

Leader of the Bright Armenia Party Edmon Marukyan today told reporters that he had been summoned to the Special Investigation Service to give an explanation about the brawl that recently took place in parliament.
“Today I was notified that a decision has been rendered to conduct a forensic medicine expert examination. First, I went to the forensic doctor, after which I came to the Special Investigation Service and gave an explanation. I told the investigators all that I had seen in the video,” Marukyan said, adding that the procedure lasted nearly two hours.
Marukyan stated that he expects to see political consequences. “If this isn’t condemned at the political level, it can happen again. All deputies can think that they may be beaten or violence may be used against them for their statements,” he said and stated that this means that violence isn’t condemned in Armenia.