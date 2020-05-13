News
Russian MP tests positive for COVID-19
Russian MP tests positive for COVID-19
Region:Russia
Theme: Society

Deputy Chair of the Committee on Family, Women and Children of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Oksana Pushkina (United Russia-Yedinaya Rossiya” Party) says she has tested positive for COVID-19, reports RIA Novosti.

Pushkina added that she is asymptomatic. “If I wasn’t tested, I would never think I had COVID-19. I hope I recover soon so that the law on prevention of domestic violence is adopted,” Pushkina wrote.

Deputy Volodin declared Wednesday that five deputies of the State Duma have been infected with COVID-19, one of them has been discharged from the hospital, two deputies are undergoing treatment at home, and another two deputies are in the hospital. Later, he said three of the five deputies infected with COVID-19 represent the United Russia (Yedinaya Rossiya) Party.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
