Armenian Civil Aviation Committee urges EASA to reconsider decision
Armenian Civil Aviation Committee urges EASA to reconsider decision
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

An online meeting of the European security team has taken place, with the participation of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia representatives, as well as various airlines' representatives.

The meeting lasted 6 hours, during which the airlines and the committee made presentations related to the safety process, the Armenian Civil Aviation Committee said in a statement.

The Committee comprehensively presented the flight safety situation in Armenia, significant changes, clear steps taken after the hearings in November last year, as well as further short, medium and long-term actions. 

As the rights of two airlines to fly to Europe have been temporarily limited, the committee encouraged EASA to reconsider its decision.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
