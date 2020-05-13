Turkey refuses permission to fly plane with medical supplies from China over its airspace

A medical plane from China was redirected to Moscow after it was refused permission to fly over Turkish airspace, Cyprus Mail reported.
“Turkey did not allow the pilot of the aircraft to enter its airspace to reach Cyprus, as a result of which he re-calculated his course because he would not have enough fuel to get to Cyprus. The pilot has changed course and is heading to Moscow airport in Russia, where he will land to refuel,” Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said.
“The ministry of foreign affairs of the Republic of Cyprus has been informed of the incident in order to take the necessary steps where necessary. The plane with the medical equipment is expected to arrive at Larnaca airport around 8pm tonight.”
The aircraft carries 36 tons of equipment. It was chartered by the government to deliver equipment from China.