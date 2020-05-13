Case instituted with report based on video by Armenia ex-Ambassador to Vatican

In response to a question from Armenian News-NEWS.am, Spokesperson of the Special Investigation Service of Armenia Marina Ohanjanyan said the Special Investigation Service has instituted a criminal case with the report prepared based on the video released by ex-Ambassador of Armenia to the Vatican Mikayel Minasyan.
Ohanjanyan informed that the case has been instituted under an article of the Criminal Code (official using official position contrary to interests of service or failure to fulfill official duties).
Mikayel Minasyan had informed that during a meeting with him, former director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan, on behalf of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, had offered a symbolic amount to Mikayel Minasyan that would relieve him of all types of criminal and political prosecutions.