News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 13
USD
487.66
EUR
528.67
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.66
EUR
528.67
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia 2nd President's office head on court's decision to keep Kocharyan under custody
Armenia 2nd President's office head on court's decision to keep Kocharyan under custody
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Today’s court decision, as well as the preceding procedures proved that what is happening is political persecution against President Kocharyan. This is what Victor Soghomonyan, head of the Office of Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, told Armenian News-NEWS.am, touching upon Judge Anna Danibekyan’s decision to reject the motion to release Robert Kocharyan from custody through the personal pledge of four ex-Prime Ministers of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

“This persecution is the obscenest and unruliest type of persecution. Unfortunately, we are witnessing events that will be described as the national shame in our national history,” he added.

Court rules: Armenian 2nd president to not be released
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian ex-president's lawyer says court's rule will be appealed
The lawyer their most likely would appeal the decision...
 Court rules: Armenian 2nd president to not be released
The decision was published on Wednesday...
 Paruyr Hayrikyan on trial over case of Armenia 2nd President
On May 8, ex-Prime Ministers of Armenia Vazgen Manukyan...
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan’s office: Illness that caused him to undergo surgery occurred during imprisonment
"Fortunately, the surgery went well, and now President Kocharyan is feeling well," the head of his office said…
 Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan's legal defense team files 14 complaints with ECHR
He has been in custody since June 25, 2019…
 Measure of restraint against Armenian ex-president should be immediately canceled
Following the trial on May 8, the following developments took place...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos