Armenia 2nd President's office head on court's decision to keep Kocharyan under custody

Today’s court decision, as well as the preceding procedures proved that what is happening is political persecution against President Kocharyan. This is what Victor Soghomonyan, head of the Office of Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, told Armenian News-NEWS.am, touching upon Judge Anna Danibekyan’s decision to reject the motion to release Robert Kocharyan from custody through the personal pledge of four ex-Prime Ministers of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
“This persecution is the obscenest and unruliest type of persecution. Unfortunately, we are witnessing events that will be described as the national shame in our national history,” he added.