News website director on threats from brother of Armenia PM's assistant

Director of Analitik news website Ani Hovhannisyan posted the following on her Facebook page:
“On May 8, I issued a statement that Analitik.am’s editorial office had received several calls from a person who said he was Sergey Barseghyan, brother of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s assistant Syuzanna Barseghyan. The man threatened Analitik news website and used swear words several times, and a video recording proving this was attached.
Five days have passed, but there is still no response from law-enforcement authorities.
Taking into consideration the obvious inaction of law-enforcement authorities, it is necessary to conclude that people can freely apply psychological violence against people with views differing from the government’s views and remain unpunished, posing a threat to those people’s lives and health and trying to hinder journalistic activities. Brilliant evidence of this is the fact that the caller’s sister is the assistant to the Prime Minister.”