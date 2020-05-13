Armenia ex-minister on Investigative Committee's press release

Ex-minister of education and science of Armenia Armen Ashotyan has posted the following on his Facebook page:
“Dear friends and journalists,
A while ago, the Investigative Committee issued a press release stating that the Investigative Committee has acquired evidence that the former minister of education and science committed a crime (abuse of power) while being in power.
Since I personally haven’t received a notice or letter yet, I won’t make any comments, even though I can already guess what the upcoming ‘play’ is going to be about.
My attorney and I will be absolutely available to discuss this matter as soon as we know who this is about, what the case is and what I am charged with.
Thank you for the support, interest and solidarity.”
