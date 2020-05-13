Armenian government discusses investment programs in public-private sector cooperation

A meeting was held in the government under the Armenian PM chairmanship.
The participants discussed issues relating to the possibility of implementing investment programs in various fields in public-private sector cooperation.
In this context, specific projects that are proposed to be implemented in the above format were presented. The projects relate to the implementation of investment programs on engineering and the provision of services, as a result of which several hundred new jobs are expected to be created.
The mechanisms for the implementation of projects were discussed in detail.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the importance of government steps to stimulate new investment programs in various fields of the economy and instructed those responsible to continue discussions on the mechanisms for implementing the above projects and submit a final proposal.
The meeting was held as part of an anti-crisis policy to neutralize the COVID-19 effects.