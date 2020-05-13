Trump urges not to trust 'rich guys' statements on stock markets

US President Donald Trump hints that wealthy investors have been manipulating the stock market.
In his Twitter account, Trump noted that he is wary of wealthy investors who use their platform for negative comments about stocks, and, as a rule, they profit from bets against the market.
"When the so-called “rich guys” speak negatively about the market, you must always remember that some are betting big against it, and make a lot of money if it goes down. Then they go positive, get big publicity, and make it going up. They get you both ways. Barely legal?" Trump tweeted.
His comments followed statements made by billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller that the stock market was historically overvalued.