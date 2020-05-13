Father of Armenian captive in Azerbaijan says son not in good condition

The last time representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross visited resident of Yeghegis village of Vayots Dzor Province of Armenia, fixed-term serviceman Arayik Ghazaryan, 34-year-old resident of Berdavan village of Tavush Province Karen Ghazaryan and citizen of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Arsen Baghdasaryan (all three found themselves in Azerbaijan) was in February of this year, as Communication Programs Director of ICRC Armenia Zara Amatuni said, reports A1+.

Arsen Baghdasaryan was captured on December 26, 2014, Arayik Ghazaryan found himself in Azerbaijan on August 12, 2019, and Karen Ghazaryan — on July 15, 2018.

Zara Amatuni added that she couldn’t provide any information about their conditions and that the ICRC provides the authorities and their families with information about the captives’ talks and concerns, but not the public. When asked why the ICRC representatives haven’t visited the three captives since February, Amatuni mentioned the coronavirus as the first reason.

To find out about their conditions, A1+ also contacted Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, Major Shushan Stepanyan, who said she has no right to transmit information and added that the ICRC doesn’t make details public. Spokesperson of the Defense Army of Artsakh, Colonel Senor Hasratyan also said he couldn’t transmit information about them.

According to Armen Ghazaryan, father of Karen Ghazaryan, his son isn’t in good condition. “The ICRC told us that he has health problems and doesn’t talk to anybody. He doesn’t come out of his cell when he is permitted and doesn’t eat much,” the father said, adding that his son had mental health problems in the past and that now the situation has gotten worse since he doesn’t take medicine.

On February 27, 2019, under a phony charge, the Court for Heavy Crimes of Ganja sentenced 34-year-old resident of Berdavan village of Tavush Province Karen Ghazaryan to 20 years in prison, while citizen of the Republic of Artsakh Arsen Baghdasaryan was sentenced to 15 years in prison on May 5, 2015, also under a phony charge.