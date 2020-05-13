News
Armenian doctor infected with COVID-19 in Germany is recovering
Armenian doctor infected with COVID-19 in Germany is recovering
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society


Armenian oncologist, hematologist Taron Saribekyan, who works in Germany and was infected with the coronavirus, is already recovering.

The doctor told Armenian News-NEWS.am that he had a fever, felt cold, coughed, had fractures and muscle pain for several days.

Despite this, he decided to recover at home since he believed patients with major symptoms needed to undergo treatment at the hospital.

Although the 29-year-old doctor is an oncologist, he had contact with patients with COVID-19 receiving treatment at the intensive care unit of the local hospital during the days when he was on duty, and he said he wasn’t surprised when the result of the test was positive.

Armenian News-NEWS.am talked to the young doctor about the course of the disease and his experience. Watch the video for details.
This text available in   Հայերեն
