Armenian initiative leader sounds alarm, Human Rights Defender sends rapid reaction group to police station
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


A short while ago, Vahagn Chakhalyan, founder of “Kamq” (Will) initiative, called the hotline of the Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia and sounded the alarm according to which he and several others, according to Chakhalyan, have been subjected to groundless administrative detention and have been taken to the police station located in a district of Yerevan. This is stated in the Human Rights Defender’s announcement.

“Based on the information, the Office of the Human Rights Defender sent a rapid reaction group to the police station,” the announcement reads.
This text available in   Հայերեն
