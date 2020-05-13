During a press conference at the operational headquarters of the Government of Azerbaijan, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the presidential staff Hikmet Gajiyev reiterated the country’s offer to the Armenian side to exchange captives under the “everyone with everyone” principle.
Gajiyev stated that Azerbaijan supports the exchange of captives and hostages under the “everyone with everyone” principle. “According to the position of the international community, based on humanitarian principles, captives and hostages need to be exchanged. Azerbaijan strives to exchange captives and hostages under this principle, but Armenia has a different position on this issue,” he said.
Currently, according to official data, there are three Armenian captives in Azerbaijan, including citizen of Nagorno-Karabakh Arsen Baghdasaryan and citizens of Armenia Karen Ghazaryan and Arayik Ghazaryan. There are no Azerbaijani captives in Armenia.
Two citizens of Azerbaijan, including Dilham Askerov and Shahbaz Guliyev, are serving their punishment for committing particularly grave crimes, that is, several murders, including the murder of a minor.