Armenian human rights activist's trial to take place tomorrow

Human rights activist Arsen Babayan wrote the following on his Facebook page:
“Dear friends, the trial over the criminal case instituted against me in relation to political persecution will begin tomorrow at Avan and Nor Nork Districts Court of General Jurisdiction in Yerevan.
Many friends, colleagues and supporters have expressed the desire to attend the trial to express their solidarity.
Taking into consideration the coronavirus situation, attaching importance to your health and appreciating your desire to attend, I ask you all not to come to court and follow the trial through the media.
This whole procedure is brutal political persecution. It began and is proceeding with the grossest and ridiculous violations of the Constitution and laws, and my defense attorneys and I will completely disclose these violations during the trial. I reaffirm that nothing will stand in my way. The revolution that was taken from you will definitely be returned to you…”