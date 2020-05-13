Peskov says when he had contact with Russia President the last time

Spokesperson of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov has declared that he hasn’t had contact with the head of state for over a month since there hasn’t been any need for that.
Earlier, Peskov had reported that he had been infected with COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment in a hospital.
“The lack of contact doesn’t change the essence of work in any way. Everyone already knows how to work through video conferencing and under an open regime. Modern technologies allow us to maintain confidentiality, for example, during the sessions of the Security Council,” Peskov told Kommersant.