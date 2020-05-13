Dispute/brawl in Yerevan, police officers at scene of incident (PHOTOS)

Today, a dispute/brawl took place in Yerevan, as reported Shamshyan.com.
At around 9:30 p.m. police officers received an alarm according to which a group of young people disputed and brawled on a street in Yerevan.
Some citizens, who wished to talk in front of the camera, said a slight car collision turned into a dispute and brawl, and if police officers hadn’t arrived, people could have been killed or wounded since all the participants of the brawl were young people between the ages of 18 and 25 and were hot-tempered, but this time, police officers worked promptly and prevented this from happening.
The investigators conducting inquest are at the scene of the incident. The inquest body is preparing a report. There are also a large number of red beret police officers at the scene.