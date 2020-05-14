Newspaper: Armenia ex-attorney general is infected with COVID-19

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The rate of spread of the coronavirus is unprecedented in Russia, and the peak of the disease has not yet been reached, but the highest quarantine regime is applied, especially in Moscow.

Armenians living in Russia, who are quite a large number, also are not immune to infection.

By the way, according to our information, RA former prosecutor [general] Gevorg Kostanyan, who lectures at the RF [Russian Federation] university of prosecutor's office, has also been infected with the coronavirus, has already been treated in one of the Moscow hospitals.