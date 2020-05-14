Newspaper: Armenia parliament ex-officials' trial to kick off Thursday

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: The first court session on the case of [National Assembly (NA) former speaker] Ara Babloyan and NA former deputy chief of staff Arsen Babayan will take place today at 16:00.

A session on this case had already been appointed once, but it was postponed by the motion of the defense—on the basis of the coronavirus.

This time no motion for postponement was submitted.

Let us remind that they are accused of abusing official power and committing fraud, but they do not accept the accusation brought. Their "transgressions" are related to the process of Hrayr Tovmasyan's becoming president of the CC [Constitutional Court].