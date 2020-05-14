News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 14
USD
487.66
EUR
528.67
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.66
EUR
528.67
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia government is compelled to extend state of emergency
Newspaper: Armenia government is compelled to extend state of emergency
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: At today's sitting of the government, RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will announce the decision to extend the [current] state of emergency [in the country due to the COVID-19 situation].

However, according to Zhoghovurd daily, all this has a backstory.

A group of lawyers has persuaded the RA government to extend the state of emergency in Armenia again.

The thing is that many people think that extending the state of emergency for the third time is pointless in the case when the restrictions have been lifted in almost all domains. But during a meeting with the Prime Minister, the lawyers noted that RA Commandant [during the current state of emergency and deputy PM] Tigran Avinyan will be able to make urgent decisions, if necessary, only in the conditions of extending the state of emergency. Otherwise, the government will have to make the necessary decisions on urgent issues in the manner prescribed by law.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Bright Armenia Party leader: Authorities that justify violence against free speech can’t have good future
This will have consequences, it will have a wavy effect on all the processes taking place in the country…
 Opposition Bright Armenia Party leader apologizes
There is no encroachment by us upon anyone's sanctity…
 Ruling bloc MP: Bright Armenia Party’s conduct attests to their collaboration with former authorities
They are trying to delegitimize the parliament in various ways…
 Newspaper: Armenia to carry out vetting in judicial sphere?
The authorities have received tough viewpoints in this regard from "outside"…
 Newspaper: Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan to remain in custody?
It is definitely difficult to predict what decision the judge will make, but…
 Armenian ruling party faction's head calls on Edmon Marukyan to return to political field
Asked what will happen if the deputies of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos