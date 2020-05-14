Newspaper: Armenia government is compelled to extend state of emergency

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: At today's sitting of the government, RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will announce the decision to extend the [current] state of emergency [in the country due to the COVID-19 situation].

However, according to Zhoghovurd daily, all this has a backstory.

A group of lawyers has persuaded the RA government to extend the state of emergency in Armenia again.

The thing is that many people think that extending the state of emergency for the third time is pointless in the case when the restrictions have been lifted in almost all domains. But during a meeting with the Prime Minister, the lawyers noted that RA Commandant [during the current state of emergency and deputy PM] Tigran Avinyan will be able to make urgent decisions, if necessary, only in the conditions of extending the state of emergency. Otherwise, the government will have to make the necessary decisions on urgent issues in the manner prescribed by law.