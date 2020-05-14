Newspaper: Trial into March 2008 events in Yerevan to turn into endless process

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: During the trial that resumed on May 8 after delaying the judicial process for about 3 months, Judge Anna Danibekyan had to consider the petition submitted by four prime ministers to commute [ex-President] Robert Kocharyan's precautionary measure.
And despite Kocharyan's illness and the risks associated with the coronavirus, despite the personal guarantee by the 4 prime ministers and the efforts of the lawyers’ team, the judge denied the petition, and the RA second president will continue to remain in prison.
And the trial into [the events that occurred in Yerevan on] March 1 [in 2008] will turn into an endless process, in the end result of which neither clarity will be made into the March 1 case, nor will public demands for justice and fairness be met.