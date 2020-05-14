Trump intends to study bill on sanctions against China because of COVID-19

US President Donald Trump said he has not yet seen a bill imposing sanctions on China because of the coronavirus but plans to study it.
This is a bill earlier submitted to the US Senate by Republican Lindsay Graham. The initiative suggests the possibility of imposing sanctions against Beijing does not cooperate and does not provide a full report on the events that led to the outbreak of a new coronavirus.
On Wednesday, during a meeting between Trump and the governors of the states of Colorado and North Dakota at the White House, reporters asked the American president if he would sign the bill if it was approved by the US Congress. According to Trump, he will study the bill.
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian earlier said Graham’s bill is immoral.
According to him, this initiative absolutely ignores the facts.
An outbreak caused by a coronavirus disease was recorded at the end of 2019 in Wuhan but spread worldwide. WHO recognized it as a pandemic. Washington accuses China of concealing information about the origin of the virus and the extent of the pandemic. In turn, Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Le Yucheng on April 29 told NBC that Beijing did not hide any information about the coronavirus. He regretted that some politicians use the virus situation to defame China.