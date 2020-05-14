News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 14
USD
487.66
EUR
528.67
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.66
EUR
528.67
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Trump intends to study bill on sanctions against China because of COVID-19
Trump intends to study bill on sanctions against China because of COVID-19
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump said he has not yet seen a bill imposing sanctions on China because of the coronavirus but plans to study it. 

This is a bill earlier submitted to the US Senate by Republican Lindsay Graham. The initiative suggests the possibility of imposing sanctions against Beijing does not cooperate and does not provide a full report on the events that led to the outbreak of a new coronavirus. 

On Wednesday, during a meeting between Trump and the governors of the states of Colorado and North Dakota at the White House, reporters asked the American president if he would sign the bill if it was approved by the US Congress. According to Trump, he will study the bill.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian earlier said Graham’s bill is immoral. 

According to him, this initiative absolutely ignores the facts. 

An outbreak caused by a coronavirus disease was recorded at the end of 2019 in Wuhan but spread worldwide. WHO recognized it as a pandemic. Washington accuses China of concealing information about the origin of the virus and the extent of the pandemic. In turn, Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Le Yucheng on April 29 told NBC that Beijing did not hide any information about the coronavirus. He regretted that some politicians use the virus situation to defame China.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
PM: We had shortage of masks in Armenia but now we have their production
Pashinyan said the Commandant’s Office will decide whether wearing then shall become mandatory in the country…
 PM on COVID-19 situation in Armenia: We will go back to restrictions only in one case
Pashinyan added that at the moment there are only six patients hooked up to ventilators in the country…
 25 people isolated in Artsakh for COVID-19
In total, 434 citizens were tested…
 China considering imposing sanctions on US officials
China strongly protested the bill, noting that it ignores all the facts...
 Armenia extends coronavirus-related state of emergency for 30 days
Until June 13 at 5pm…
 Trump urges state governors to reopen schools
The final decision is up to the state heads...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos