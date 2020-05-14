US to seek extension of arms embargo against Iran at UN Security Council

The US considers it necessary to strengthen the UN Security Council's sanctions pressure against Iran and will seek to extend the arms embargo, which expires on October 18, US Permanent Mission to the UN said in a statement.

Violations by Iran of the arms embargo imposed by the UN Security Council require more, not less pressure from the council, the statement noted adding that the US will work tirelessly together with a coalition of countries concerned about this situation so that the ban on the purchase of weapons is extended.

They also informed that, on the US initiative on Wednesday, members of the Security Council discussed the launch of the Noor military satellite by Iran on April 22, TASS reported.

The US said that this launch is another example of a flagrant violation by Iran of UN Security Council resolution 2231.

The US special envoy for Iran, Brian Hook, said in an article published by The Wall Street Journal that the US believes they have the right to unilaterally seek an extension of the arms embargo against the republic if the resolution to the UN Security Council is not enacted.

On Tuesday, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, said that the US could not demand an extension of the arms embargo against Iran since it is no more a party to the Iran nuclear deal.

"I do not see any reasons why arms embargo should be imposed on Iran," Nebenzya said. "It expires on 18 October. It was temporary. Let’s call a spade a spade: it was not in fact even an embargo. It is the provision where Iran is allowed to export/import armaments on the consent of the Security Council. Of course, you may call it a de-facto embargo, because we know what would happen if Iran asked for such waiver, but technically it was not an embargo. For us it’s clear, it expires on 18 October. We proceed from that fact.