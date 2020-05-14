News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 14
USD
487.66
EUR
528.67
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.66
EUR
528.67
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
China considering imposing sanctions on US officials
China considering imposing sanctions on US officials
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

China is extremely dissatisfied with the US stance on Beijing’s involvement in the spread of COVID-19 and is considering retaliatory sanctions against US individuals, organizations, and officials, Global Times reported referring to sources.

Earlier, US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham had submitted to the US Senate a bill on liability for COVID-19 on sanctions against China for spreading the COVID-19, inviting President Donald Trump to impose sanctions if China does not provide a full report on the outbreak diseases. The bill was supported by eight more Republican senators.

China strongly protested the bill, noting that it ignores all the facts.

According to the edition, at least four congressmen and two organizations will be included in the sanctions list. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who filed a lawsuit against China, accusing the country of a coronavirus pandemic, is one of the 'candidates.'

According to the newspaper quoting the analysts, China will respond not only symbolically, but it will make them feel painful.

Graham also demands the release of all activists detained in Hong Kong after the pandemic.

The prospects for the bill are unclear. Earlier Trump said he would get acquainted with the bill.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
PM: We had shortage of masks in Armenia but now we have their production
Pashinyan said the Commandant’s Office will decide whether wearing then shall become mandatory in the country…
 PM on COVID-19 situation in Armenia: We will go back to restrictions only in one case
Pashinyan added that at the moment there are only six patients hooked up to ventilators in the country…
 25 people isolated in Artsakh for COVID-19
In total, 434 citizens were tested…
 Armenia extends coronavirus-related state of emergency for 30 days
Until June 13 at 5pm…
 Trump urges state governors to reopen schools
The final decision is up to the state heads...
 State of emergency to be extended in Armenia as of Thursday, PM says
Due to the COVID-19 situation…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos