China considering imposing sanctions on US officials

China is extremely dissatisfied with the US stance on Beijing’s involvement in the spread of COVID-19 and is considering retaliatory sanctions against US individuals, organizations, and officials, Global Times reported referring to sources.
Earlier, US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham had submitted to the US Senate a bill on liability for COVID-19 on sanctions against China for spreading the COVID-19, inviting President Donald Trump to impose sanctions if China does not provide a full report on the outbreak diseases. The bill was supported by eight more Republican senators.
China strongly protested the bill, noting that it ignores all the facts.
According to the edition, at least four congressmen and two organizations will be included in the sanctions list. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who filed a lawsuit against China, accusing the country of a coronavirus pandemic, is one of the 'candidates.'
According to the newspaper quoting the analysts, China will respond not only symbolically, but it will make them feel painful.
Graham also demands the release of all activists detained in Hong Kong after the pandemic.
The prospects for the bill are unclear. Earlier Trump said he would get acquainted with the bill.