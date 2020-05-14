News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 14
USD
487.66
EUR
528.67
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.66
EUR
528.67
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia MOD: Military profession that is “explosive” in true sense of the word (PHOTOS)
Armenia MOD: Military profession that is “explosive” in true sense of the word (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Profession: sapper. They pave a safe path for their own people and prepare traps for the adversary, in progress neutralizing the traps prepared by the latter. Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Minister of Defense of Armenia, wrote this on her Facebook page.

"This is the military profession that is explosive in the true sense of the word. It requires a lot of attention, professionalism, caution, and courage from professionals, ”she added.

Also, Stepanyan posted respective photos by Areg Vardanyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos