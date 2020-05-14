Armenia MOD: Military profession that is “explosive” in true sense of the word (PHOTOS)

Profession: sapper. They pave a safe path for their own people and prepare traps for the adversary, in progress neutralizing the traps prepared by the latter. Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Minister of Defense of Armenia, wrote this on her Facebook page.
"This is the military profession that is explosive in the true sense of the word. It requires a lot of attention, professionalism, caution, and courage from professionals, ”she added.
Also, Stepanyan posted respective photos by Areg Vardanyan.