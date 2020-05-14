PM: We had shortage of masks in Armenia but now we have their production

Boeing awarded 2 deal for delivery of over 1,000 air-to-surface and anti-ship missiles to Saudi Arabia

PM on COVID-19 situation in Armenia: We will go back to restrictions only in one case

25 people isolated in Artsakh for COVID-19

Criminal case launched on event carried out by Karabakh political force led by Vitali Balasanyan

China considering imposing sanctions on US officials

Armenia extends coronavirus-related state of emergency for 30 days

Trump urges state governors to reopen schools

State of emergency to be extended in Armenia as of Thursday, PM says

Ashot Gulyan gives up Artsakh parliamentary seat

US to seek extension of arms embargo against Iran at UN Security Council

Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting

Newest coronavirus casualty in Armenia was 81-year-old man

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3,860 in Armenia, 1 new death reported

Trump intends to study bill on sanctions against China because of COVID-19

Armenia MOD: Military profession that is “explosive” in true sense of the word (PHOTOS)

World oil prices on the rise

Large-scale tactical drills kicking off in Azerbaijan

World Trade Organization chief plans to resign

Newspaper: Armenia parliament ex-officials' trial to kick off Thursday

Newspaper: Trial into March 2008 events in Yerevan to turn into endless process

Newspaper: Armenia ex-attorney general is infected with COVID-19

Newspaper: Armenia government is compelled to extend state of emergency

Armenia Constitutional Court chief judge congratulates Venice Commission chief

Economist Intelligence Unit: Pandemic to reverse globalization

Dispute/brawl in Yerevan, police officers at scene of incident (PHOTOS)

Armenian government to consider extension of state of emergency tomorrow

News website director on threats from brother of Armenia PM's assistant

Azerbaijan reiterates offer to exchange captives under "everyone with everyone" principle

George Soros: Donald Trump would like to be a dictator

Peskov says when he had contact with Russia President the last time

Russian health minister says Mishustin is recovering from COVID-19

Armenian human rights activist's trial to take place tomorrow

Woman over 40 has COVID-19, transported from Goris to Yerevan via helicopter

Trump urges not to trust 'rich guys' statements on stock markets

Armenian initiative leader sounds alarm, Human Rights Defender sends rapid reaction group to police station

Armenia justice minister addresses Venice Commission with questions about Constitutional Court crisis

Armenian Winemakers Union: Wine sales drop by 60-70% in domestic market

Amendments made to decision of Commandant for emergency situation in Artsakh

Armenian doctor infected with COVID-19 in Germany is recovering

Father of Armenian captive in Azerbaijan says son not in good condition

European People's Party urges for abolition of border controls in EU countries

Armenia Commandant bans operation of 45 businesses for 24 hours

Armenia Commandant bans operation of 132 businesses for 24 hours after 2-day monitoring

Armenia ex-minister on Investigative Committee's press release

Fed chair warns of 'an extended period of low productivity growth and stagnant incomes'

Children under fire: Azerbaijani armed forces shelled Armenian village

Trump's close ally calls for sanctions against China over COVID-19

PM Pashinyan's remarks on COVID-19, 2 officers detained over Armenia soldier's death, 13.05.20 digest

2 employees of Armenian PM's office test positive for COVID-19

Turkey refuses permission to fly plane with medical supplies from China over its airspace

Armenian government discusses investment programs in public-private sector cooperation

Khachaturyan sisters case: Russian investigators refuse to drop murder

EC recommends opening borders between EU member states with similar epidemiological situation

Merkel to continue efforts to improve ties with Russia

US accuses Chinese-related hackers of attempting to steal COVID-19 research

Russian MP tests positive for COVID-19

New Zealand lifts state of emergency

Criminal case of abuse of power by Armenian ex-minister of education and science sent to Special Investigation Service

Armenia 2nd President's office head on court's decision to keep Kocharyan under custody

Armenian ex-president's lawyer says court's rule will be appealed

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijani soldiers fire at Armenian village with large caliber weapons

Dollar still gaining value in Armenia

Case instituted with report based on video by Armenia ex-Ambassador to Vatican

Yerevan protester: I was released from police department about 3 hours later

Armenian Republican Party: No alternative to Artsakh's independence

Court rules: Armenian 2nd president to not be released

Armenian Civil Aviation Committee urges EASA to reconsider decision

Edmon Marukyan gives explanation at Special Investigation Service

Armenia Gegharkunik Province reports 5 new coronavirus cases

Armenia PM: Reputation of serving in army must be equated with reputation of Armed Forces

Armenian Tourism Institute rector dies

CNN: US airlines have troubles enforcing their face mask policies

Armenian parliamentary speaker has video call with Swedish counterpart

Armenian opposition MP on link between Bright Armenia Party and former authorities

Armenia Constitutional Court president vs. PM lawsuit 1st court session postponed

European Commission develops tourism guide

Armenia Kotayk Province reports 7 new coronavirus cases

2 officers detained in connection with Armenian soldier’s death

Germany and Austria intend to reopen borders from June 15

Karabakh President-elect: Artur Tovmasyan to be nominated for parliamentary speaker

Armenia’s Pashinyan proposes deeper study of problem of deaths in army

Head of Armenian opposition party says faction not boycotting parliamentary sessions

Armenian ruling party MP explains how sex education will be taught in Armenia

Armenian opposition MP dodges question about Sasun Mikayelyan's illegal assets

Armenia premier on fight against coronavirus: We need to tighten measures

Opposition Bright Armenia Party leader is summoned to Special Investigation Service

Prosperous Armenia Party: There has to be investigation into brawl in parliament

Several people who Armenia PM knows are infected with COVID-19

Armenia PM: Government can't end state of emergency in this stage

Armenia PM speaks with man who tried to set self on fire

EBRD cuts 2020 GDP forecasts for Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan

Harut Sassounian: Libya interim government recognizes the Armenian Genocide once again

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Artsakh is 20

Armenia PM: 500,000 people were given loan repayment holiday during this period

Lesotho's PM intends to resign after being suspected of killing his ex-wife

Armenia ruling bloc MP: PM's brother-in-law has nothing to do with cigarette smuggling

Foreign investments decrease significantly, Prosperous Armenia party claims

Rouhani says Trump's administration is the worst in US history

Bright Armenia Party leader: Authorities that justify violence against free speech can’t have good future