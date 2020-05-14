News
Thursday
May 14
News
Large-scale tactical drills kicking off in Azerbaijan
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Large-scale tactical drills of the Azerbaijani army will be held from May 18 to May 22.

Up to 10,000 military personnel, about 120 units of tanks and armored vehicles, up to 200 rocket and artillery launchers of various calibers, multiple rocket launchers and mortars, up to 30 units of the army and front-line aviation, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes will take part in the drills, the Azerbaijani media reported referring to the press service of the country's defense ministry.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
