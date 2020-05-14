Yellowstone Park being partially opened in US

Yellowstone National Park, located in the US states of Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho, will be partially open from May 18, CNN reported.
Yellowstone will have a three-phased plan that at first opens the South and East entrances in Wyoming and limits visitors traveling. The first phase will allow visitors to visit Yellowstone Lake, Old Faithful, and Canyon Village as well as restrooms, self-service gas stations, trails, and boardwalks in open parts of the park. Entrances on the Montana border will remain closed.
According to CNN, Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona has also announced that it partially reopening.
Grand Canyon National Park's South Rim South Entrance will reopen May 15-18.
"The South Rim's East Entrance and Desert View area will remain closed as will Grand Canyon Village and a number of trails," CNN added.