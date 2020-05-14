News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 14
USD
488.9
EUR
528.4
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.9
EUR
528.4
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Yellowstone Park being partially opened in US
Yellowstone Park being partially opened in US
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Yellowstone National Park, located in the US states of Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho, will be partially open from May 18, CNN reported.

Yellowstone will have a three-phased plan that at first opens the South and East entrances in Wyoming and limits visitors traveling. The first phase will allow visitors to visit Yellowstone Lake, Old Faithful, and Canyon Village as well as restrooms, self-service gas stations, trails, and boardwalks in open parts of the park. Entrances on the Montana border will remain closed. 

According to CNN, Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona has also announced that it partially reopening.

Grand Canyon National Park's South Rim South Entrance will reopen May 15-18.

"The South Rim's East Entrance and Desert View area will remain closed as will Grand Canyon Village and a number of trails," CNN added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia health minister: No large outbreak of COVID-19 at Ministry of Health yet
“The tests have shown that there is still no...
 Armenia Kotayk Province governor reports 9 new coronavirus cases
Governor of Kotayk Province of Armenia Romanos Petrosyan...
 Armenia MFA: Lithuania sends 10,600 face shields
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia highly appreciates...
 Victorin on political participation of women in Armenia: I'm very much interested in supporting it
"We are now concentrating more on the Northern regions...
 Armenia health minister: People having had contact with COVID-19 patients are now sent to self-isolate
People having had contact with patients with...
 Armenia health minister: End of COVID-19 pandemic visible after 5 years
Arsen Torosyan informed that citizens need to...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos