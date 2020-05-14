Peru’s president says COVID-19 infection is at its peak

Peru’s president said COVID-19 infection is at its peak, Reuters reported.
According to him, it will begin to slowly decline.
“In this last stage of the state of emergency, we have to ratify all the good that we have done, which is enough, and to correct the defects,” Vizcarra said during a press conference.
In mid-March, Wiskarra declared a state of emergency. Later, the republic’s leadership decided to impose a curfew on its entire territory and extended the state of emergency until May 24.
Peru has reported 76,306 COVID-19 cases, while the death toll has reached 2,169.