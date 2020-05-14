News
State of emergency to be extended in Armenia as of Thursday, PM says
State of emergency to be extended in Armenia as of Thursday, PM says
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


YEREVAN. – Yesterday we again recorded 142 new cases of coronavirus, recently we have more than 100 cases every day, here it is very important to understand why all this is happening. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday's Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

"I have recorded a social and psychological problem. The thing is that among the citizens it is actively being spread that the coronavirus disease is actually a bluff, it does not exist, it is a fabricated case,” he added. "One has to understand the reason for such a perception. There is a clear reason for this. The problem is that we have a situation where more than 70 percent of our positively diagnosed citizens are going through the disease asymptomatically. ”

The Prime Minister said that the current state of emergency in the country—due to the COVID-19 situation—will be extended as of Thursday, but the government will not resort to imposing corresponding restrictions, and will try to persuade—in some cases, to enforce—people to follow safety rules.

Pashinyan noted that among the restrictions, the 300 beds at the Yerevan infectious diseases hospital have increased fivefold to 1,500 beds, and that process continues.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
