PM on COVID-19 situation in Armenia: We will go back to restrictions only in one case
PM on COVID-19 situation in Armenia: We will go back to restrictions only in one case
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


YEREVAN. – We had calculated in March that if the events unfolded according to the Italian scenario, we would have 10,000 deaths in one month; we weren't sure it would go with that scenario,  we're not sure of that now, too. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday's Cabinet meeting of the government, and regarding the current situation in Armenia due to COVID-19.

"No matter our strategy may be not going back to restrictions, we may have to go back to such a decision," he added. "There is a case when it will happen: when we run out of our capacity to treat patients with the symptom. In other words, if it turns out that there are 1,500 patients in Armenia who are not asymptomatic, we will have to return to the regimen of restrictions. Of the more than 2,000 cases today, only 600 are in need of any medical care.”

Pashinyan added that at the moment there are only six patients hooked up to ventilators in Armenia, there are already 100 such devices in the country, and another 70 are in the process of purchase.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
