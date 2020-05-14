News
Thursday
May 14
News
Criminal case launched on event carried out by Karabakh political force led by Vitali Balasanyan
Criminal case launched on event carried out by Karabakh political force led by Vitali Balasanyan
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

A criminal case has been initiated in connection with an event carried out by the Justice party of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), led by Vitali Balasanyan. We learn about this from the respective statement posted on the party's Facebook page. The statement reads as follows, in particular:

The Justice party had prepared letters on the developments taking place over the settlement of the Artsakh conflict, the hidden process, and its position addressed to the President of the AR [Artsakh Republic], the Speaker of the AR NA [National Assembly], the AR Foreign Minister, and the newly elected AR President.

After carrying out the event, in the evening it became clear that a report was being prepared in connection with the event carried out by the party, and yesterday it became clear that a decision had been made to initiate a criminal case (…) on the delivery of the letters.

The Justice party of Artsakh considers that the authorities acted illegally, violated the fundamental right of democracy and fundamental human rights, carrying out criminal prosecution against the party.

We call on the political authorities of the Artsakh Republic to refrain from the temptation to carry out criminal cases and criminal prosecutions that are highly controversial and have a political tone.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
