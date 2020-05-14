PM: We had shortage of masks in Armenia but now we have their production

YEREVAN. – We had a shortage of masks in Armenia, but now we have a production of masks in Armenia that fully meets our needs, and we can still export. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday's Cabinet meeting of the government, and regarding the current situation in Armenia due to COVID-19.
He informed that the Commandant’s Office was discussing whether a mandatory condition should be imposed for wearing masks in closed and open spaces in the country.
"We have to and can't not extend the state of emergency, but with the intention that we are not going to apply severe restrictions," he added. "But the state of emergency is necessary as a tool that we can use according to the situation. There is a case in which it is possible to carry out only in the conditions of the state of emergency, when it is necessary to close the entry to and exit from any settlement. ”
Pashinyan admitted that they were not sure that the restrictions imposed by the Commandant had been properly applied. "I hope that we will learn lessons from our mistakes and that the rules we have set will be more strictly followed," he said.
"We have not concealed any information, no matter to what extent it is favorable to the government," the PM concluded.