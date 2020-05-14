Armenian MP sues group of public figures

My Step parliament's faction's MP Hrachya Hakobyan sued the chairman of the Civic Consciousness non-governmental organization Narek Samsonyan, the founder of the Adekvad association Artur Danielyan, former member of the Council of Elders of Yerevan Marina Khachatryan and political scientist Gagik Hambaryan, the forensic information system reported.
In the lawsuit, Hakobyan demands a public refutation and apology for insulting and slanderous statements discrediting honor, dignity, and business reputation.
The consideration of the lawsuit presented on May 12 was endorsed by the judge of the court of general jurisdiction of Yerevan Daniel Mkheyan.