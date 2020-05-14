European airlines banned from issuing vouchers instead of money

The European Commission obliged airlines to return money for flights that they could not use because of the pandemic.
Thus, Brussels rejected the initiative to introduce a voucher program, RG reported referring to the Journal.
The EC cannot judge the financial situation of each person, that’s why they insist that the passenger has the right to receive monetary compensation for the flight, and that’s the point, said EC Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager, who oversees issues in Brussels competition.
According to her, there can be no other option on this issue: European legislation regulates the obligations of the parties.