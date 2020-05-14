Armenia official: Epidemic has passed to 3rd stage in country

YEREVAN. – The COVID-19 epidemic in Armenia has passed to the third stage. Deputy Minister of Health Lena Nanushyan stated about this at Thursday's press conference.
"Currently, the epidemic has passed to the third stage, which is the last stage, and is characterized by prevalence; communal transmission of the disease occurs," she said. “Due to the expansion of the prevalence, it is not possible to find the contacts and the source in recent days.”
He noted that for this reason, it is not possible to effectively carry out all epidemiological measures.
According to Nanushyan, they are making every effort to be able to control the epidemic.