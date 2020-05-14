News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 14
USD
488.9
EUR
528.4
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.9
EUR
528.4
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia official: Epidemic has passed to 3rd stage in country
Armenia official: Epidemic has passed to 3rd stage in country
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – The COVID-19 epidemic in Armenia has passed to the third stage. Deputy Minister of Health Lena Nanushyan stated about this at Thursday's press conference.

"Currently, the epidemic has passed to the third stage, which is the last stage, and is characterized by prevalence; communal transmission of the disease occurs," she said. “Due to the expansion of the prevalence, it is not possible to find the contacts and the source in recent days.”

He noted that for this reason, it is not possible to effectively carry out all epidemiological measures.

According to Nanushyan, they are making every effort to be able to control the epidemic.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Wearing masks in all public places to become mandatory in Armenia from May 25
The deputy PM and commandant of the current state of emergency stated…
 Artsakh Information Headquarters: 30 citizens tested, none of them has COVID-19
Artsakh has confirmed 20 coronavirus cases...
 Armenia Commandant on working parents and reopening of kindergartens
During a special parliamentary session today, Deputy...
 Armenia Commandant: 36,016 COVID-19 tests conducted so far
According to him, 1,572 patients have...
 Deputy PM: Armenia public transport to resume operation as of May 18
And trade outlets will reopen…
 Armenia justice minister: State of emergency Commandant will be able to clearly define certain rules of conduct
The coronavirus-related state of emergency is being extended in the country because…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos