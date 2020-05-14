Armenia justice minister: State of emergency Commandant will be able to clearly define certain rules of conduct

YEREVAN. – The coronavirus-related state of emergency is being extended in Armenia because the mechanism needed to effectively fight against this infection is only possible at the moment in the conditions of the legal regime of the state of emergency. The Minister of Justice, Rustam Badasyan, stated about this during Thursday's press conference.
"A number of actions are being defined in the legal regime of the state of emergency," the minister said. "Isolation, self-isolation, restrictions on personal liberty, and a clear regulation are required. The functions of the Commandant [of the state of emergency in the country] have been specified to be able to make more effective decisions."
Badasyan said that restrictions on free movement can be imposed on some conditions. "The Commandant will be able to clearly define certain rules of conduct that must be followed within the framework of restriction on free movement, or permitted free movement."