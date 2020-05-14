News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 14
USD
488.9
EUR
528.4
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.9
EUR
528.4
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia justice minister: State of emergency Commandant will be able to clearly define certain rules of conduct
Armenia justice minister: State of emergency Commandant will be able to clearly define certain rules of conduct
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – The coronavirus-related state of emergency is being extended in Armenia because the mechanism needed to effectively fight against this infection is only possible at the moment in the conditions of the legal regime of the state of emergency. The Minister of Justice, Rustam Badasyan, stated about this during Thursday's press conference.

"A number of actions are being defined in the legal regime of the state of emergency," the minister said. "Isolation, self-isolation, restrictions on personal liberty, and a clear regulation are required. The functions of the Commandant [of the state of emergency in the country] have been specified to be able to make more effective decisions."

Badasyan said that restrictions on free movement can be imposed on some conditions. "The Commandant will be able to clearly define certain rules of conduct that must be followed within the framework of restriction on free movement, or permitted free movement."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Wearing masks in all public places to become mandatory in Armenia from May 25
The deputy PM and commandant of the current state of emergency stated…
 Artsakh Information Headquarters: 30 citizens tested, none of them has COVID-19
Artsakh has confirmed 20 coronavirus cases...
 Armenia Commandant on working parents and reopening of kindergartens
During a special parliamentary session today, Deputy...
 Armenia Commandant: 36,016 COVID-19 tests conducted so far
According to him, 1,572 patients have...
 Deputy PM: Armenia public transport to resume operation as of May 18
And trade outlets will reopen…
 Armenia public transport to resume operation?
The Commandant’s Office may at any time make a decision to lift or maintain this restriction, the justice minister said…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos