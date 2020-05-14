Justice minister: No convicts, arrestees in Armenia prisons are infected with COVID-19 so far

YEREVAN. – No convicts or arrestees in the penitentiaries of Armenia have been infected with the coronavirus so far. The Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan stated this during Thursday's press conference.
"They show that the preventive measures taken in penitentiaries are yielding results," he added. "[But] I believe this situation is unlikely to last long because the pace and ease of the spread of coronavirus will inevitably lead to a situation where we will also have an infected convict."
Badasyan said that the Ministry of Justice has prepared two furnished buildings to this end. "This does not mean that there will be a catastrophe, because we have long ago prepared two buildings, also in the convicts' hospital, where effective treatment and supervision will be possible."