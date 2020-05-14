News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 14
USD
488.9
EUR
528.4
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.9
EUR
528.4
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Justice minister: No convicts, arrestees in Armenia prisons are infected with COVID-19 so far
Justice minister: No convicts, arrestees in Armenia prisons are infected with COVID-19 so far
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – No convicts or arrestees in the penitentiaries of Armenia have been infected with the coronavirus so far. The Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan stated this during Thursday's press conference.

"They show that the preventive measures taken in penitentiaries are yielding results," he added. "[But] I believe this situation is unlikely to last long because the pace and ease of the spread of coronavirus will inevitably lead to a situation where we will also have an infected convict."

Badasyan said that the Ministry of Justice has prepared two furnished buildings to this end. "This does not mean that there will be a catastrophe, because we have long ago prepared two buildings, also in the convicts' hospital, where effective treatment and supervision will be possible."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Wearing masks in all public places to become mandatory in Armenia from May 25
The deputy PM and commandant of the current state of emergency stated…
 Artsakh Information Headquarters: 30 citizens tested, none of them has COVID-19
Artsakh has confirmed 20 coronavirus cases...
 Armenia Commandant on working parents and reopening of kindergartens
During a special parliamentary session today, Deputy...
 Armenia Commandant: 36,016 COVID-19 tests conducted so far
According to him, 1,572 patients have...
 Deputy PM: Armenia public transport to resume operation as of May 18
And trade outlets will reopen…
 Armenia justice minister: State of emergency Commandant will be able to clearly define certain rules of conduct
The coronavirus-related state of emergency is being extended in the country because…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos