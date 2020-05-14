News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 14
USD
488.9
EUR
528.4
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.9
EUR
528.4
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Iran's MFA urges US to put an end to state terrorism
Iran's MFA urges US to put an end to state terrorism
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that the United States should put an end to state terrorism, IRNA reported.

Commenting on the US claim that Iran does not cooperate with the US in fighting terrorism, Abbas Mousavi noted: “With a history of founding, funding & arming different terrorist groups, a record of state terrorism, and its outright support for another terrorist regime, the US is not a good yardstick for measuring anti-terrorism efforts.”

 “US must stop its state terrorism.”

On Wednesday, the US State Department published a report noting that Venezuela, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, and Syria are on the list of countries that allegedly do not enough cooperate with Washington in the fight against terrorism. As a justification, the State Department mentioned Iran’s ties with Hezbollah and the Kata'ib Hezbollah group.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US to seek extension of arms embargo against Iran at UN Security Council
Violations by Iran of the arms embargo imposed by the UN Security Council require more, not less pressure from the council...
 Rouhani says Trump's administration is the worst in US history
Rouhani’s speech broadcast state television on Wednesday...
 Iran MFA: US in no position to raise issues about JCPOA
The remarks come as the US has started efforts to...
 US and Iran may exchange prisoners
The US can exchange prisoners with Iran and deport Iranian scientist Sirous Asgari from the country...
 Japan's PM deplores intensification of US sanctions on Iran amid COVID-19
“Unfortunately, the US’ illegal sanctions against the Iranian nation have intensified in the tough conditions...
 Iranian MFA on US intending to extend arms embargo: America's move is illegitimate
"Iran is not seeking to exit the 2015 nuclear deal with six powers...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos