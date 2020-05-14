Iran's MFA urges US to put an end to state terrorism

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that the United States should put an end to state terrorism, IRNA reported.
Commenting on the US claim that Iran does not cooperate with the US in fighting terrorism, Abbas Mousavi noted: “With a history of founding, funding & arming different terrorist groups, a record of state terrorism, and its outright support for another terrorist regime, the US is not a good yardstick for measuring anti-terrorism efforts.”
“US must stop its state terrorism.”
On Wednesday, the US State Department published a report noting that Venezuela, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, and Syria are on the list of countries that allegedly do not enough cooperate with Washington in the fight against terrorism. As a justification, the State Department mentioned Iran’s ties with Hezbollah and the Kata'ib Hezbollah group.