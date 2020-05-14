Armenian official: Ministry of Health working to have morgue with special conditions

The Ministry of Health of Armenia is creating special conditions for autopsy of people who have died from COVID-19. This is what Deputy Minister of Health Lena Nanushyan said during a press conference today.
“Special conditions are required for autopsy after any death caused by an infectious disease. Currently, the Ministry of Health is making efforts to have a morgue with special conditions and required equipment, and in this case, it will be safe to say that autopsy can be safely performed,” she said.