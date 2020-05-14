18th anti-crisis measure is adopted in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The government of Armenia adopted the 18th measure to neutralize COVID-19’s economic consequences in the country

Accordingly, the government will pay a grant in the amount of the salary of every fifth employee to those employers and companies that have retained their jobs since the crisis began, and their payroll has been maintained with some minor differences. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated about this at Thursday's Cabinet meeting of the government.

He noted that this measure applies to companies with up to a hundred employees.

"With this, we want to say our words of encouragement and appreciation to the companies that have been able to maintain jobs and payrolls during these difficult times," he added.

He said that at the moment, more than 76 billion drams have been distributed so far through these anti-crisis measures, and about 26 thousand legal entities as well as more than 1 million 100 thousand individuals are beneficiaries of these measures in Armenia.