News
Thursday
May 14
PM calls on companies to prepare for large-scale construction in Armenia
PM calls on companies to prepare for large-scale construction in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – As an anti-crisis measure, we are going to launch 100 capital projects in the near future for the construction of education, cultural, and sports healthcare facilities. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated about this at Thursday's Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

In turn, Armen Ghularyan, Deputy Chairman of the Urban Development Committee, said that the tenders for the construction of eight modular schools will be announced in the next two days, adding that all these projects will last 2 to 2.5 years. "According to the general estimate, there will be an investment of about 60 billion drams," Ghularyan noted.

Pashinyan, for his part, added that all tenders will be announced by September, and they are now announcing this so that construction companies seek and find workers so as to create potential to participate in and win those tenders.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
