Armenia public transport to resume operation?

YEREVAN. – The restrictions that have been lifted at this time are in force. Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan stated this during Thursday's press conference, regarding the restrictions in Armenia due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The Commandant’s Office, in consultation with the healthcare agencies and monitoring the scope of the spread of the infection, may at any time make a decision to lift or maintain the restriction on public transport [in the country]," he added. "As the government has repeatedly stated, our goal is to learn to live with the infection."