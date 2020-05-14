Armenia Parliament holding special session, extension of state of emergency on agenda (LIVE)

The National Assembly of Armenia is holding a special session, and the issue on extending the regime of state of emergency until June 13 (5 p.m.) is on the agenda.
Today, the government decided to extend the regime of state of emergency during its session today, and the parliament simply needs to take note of this, without holding a vote.
During the session, the Prime Minister stated that even though almost all the restrictions have been lifted, the regime of state of emergency is necessary because only in case of state of emergency will it be possible to implement certain measures, in particular the ban on entry and exit into and from particular settlements.