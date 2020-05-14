Armenia parliament ex-officials' trial kicks off

YEREVAN. – The first court session on the criminal cases against former speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Ara Babloyan, and NA former deputy chief of staff Arsen Babayan started Thursday at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan.
According to the indictment, Babloyan, being the NA President in 2018, had abused his official powers, which negligently caused grave consequences, and had committed official fraud.
According to the indictment, Babayan, concurrently being NA acting deputy chief of staff on March 5, 2018, had assisted Babloyan and some other officials in abusing their official powers, which negligently caused serious consequences, and had committed official fraud.