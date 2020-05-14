News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 14
USD
488.9
EUR
528.4
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.9
EUR
528.4
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia parliament ex-officials' trial kicks off
Armenia parliament ex-officials' trial kicks off
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


YEREVAN. – The first court session on the criminal cases against former speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Ara Babloyan, and NA former deputy chief of staff Arsen Babayan started Thursday at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan.

According to the indictment, Babloyan, being the NA President in 2018, had abused his official powers, which negligently caused grave consequences, and had committed official fraud.

According to the indictment, Babayan, concurrently being NA acting deputy chief of staff on March 5, 2018, had assisted Babloyan and some other officials in abusing their official powers, which negligently caused serious consequences, and had committed official fraud.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
One dollar goes beyond AMD 488 in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, dropped in the country…
 Armenia Police determine whereabouts of 2 Iranian children
The INTERPOL National Central Bureau in Iran was conducting an international search for them as missing citizens...
 Khachaturyan sisters case: Russian investigators refuse to drop murder
That ruling was expected to close the case...
 Case instituted with report based on video by Armenia ex-Ambassador to Vatican
Mikayel Minasyan had informed that during a...
 Yerevan protester: I was released from police department about 3 hours later
Manukyan protests against the high interest rates of Armenia’s credit organizations…
 Armenia Constitutional Court president vs. PM lawsuit 1st court session postponed
The trial was adjourned until June 19…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos